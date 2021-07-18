Kendall Jenner Cheers on Boyfriend Devin Booker During NBA Finals Game

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a crop top and white pants with an oversized Suns jacket. Prior to the game, Kendall posed in a few selfies on her Instagram Stories so fans could see her sporty look.

During the game, Kendall accessorized with a face mask, per the insider, which she wore most of the evening. The eyewitness also noted that Kendall didn’t cheer on Devin alone. She hung out with a few friends at the game.

While some people might have noticed Kendall’s trend of dating basketball players, the model slammed the idea that she “only” dates athletes on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” she responded. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”

Plus, now that the duo has passed the one-year mark, it seems like this relationship is different for Kendall, who usually isn’t public about her private life.

“This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship,” another insider told E! News in April. “It’s getting more and more serious and she is very happy.” The source continued, saying that Devin’s “not interested” in “being in the spotlight.” Our insider added, “She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together.”