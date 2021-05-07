Kendall Jenner celebrated May 5 with a Mexican party and her 818 tequila

Kendall also organized some board games, of course, customized with the 818 mark.

(Instagram @kendalljenner)

The 818 tequila is produced in Jalisco and has three bottles: white, reposado and añejo. Constantly the Kardashian-Jenner clan shows that they are taking the Kendall mark.

When the model announced that she had made a brand of tequila, she showed the recognitions of the 818 tequila and among them is the “best tequila reposado” awarded by World Tequila Awards. And the innovation award for white tequila by the SIP Awards. Although it was also highly criticized on social media for making a brand of tequila.

The official launch of Kendall’s tequila will be this May in California and other parts of the world, reports the brand.