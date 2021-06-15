in Movies

Kendall Jenner celebrated her one year anniversary with her boyfriend and celebrated it with romantic photos

The basketball player shared an image of a spectacular sunset in a restaurant at the foot of the sea and wrote about the publication: “1 @kendalljenner”, next to an orange heart emoji.

He immediately uploaded an image in which both appear floating face up in the sea and write “52”, referring to the weeks they have been together.

Instagram

And finally, he published an image in which Kendall appears sitting posing with open arms in front of a spectacular landscape. About the image he wrote: “365”, referring to the days they have been together.

Instagram

