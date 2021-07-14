Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber beaming after their Pilates class

After enjoying a vacation in Mexico, Kendall and Hailey share a workout together.

The friendship of Kendall jenner Y Hailey Baldwin Bieber It is one of the most acclaimed in Hollywood, so much so that they even share their Pilates classes.

Both models share everything from travel and shopping to exercise sessions, enjoying each other’s company.

Thus, both were captured after finishing their Pilates session. The models looked splendid with their sporty and summery looks.

Kendall Jenner wore a tight-fitting dark blue jumpsuit that revealed her incredible figure, accompanied by black sunglasses, a black bag and a bottle of water. She completed it with a short white long-sleeved sweater.

For her part, Hailey Bieber came more comfortable with loose clothing. With a beige jacket buttoned in the front, a short leggings that peeked out from underneath, and a fluorescent green cap.

Both celebrities attended his class in West Hollywood and they looked super relaxed, finding a moment of disconnection from the routine in their exercise session.

About a month ago, the two models traveled to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Away from schedules and commitments, both took advantage of the beach, the sun and Kendall’s 818 tequila. Lauren Perez and Hannah Logan joined the friends trip.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin’s friendship is almost a decade old. Having participated together in Hailey’s debut with “Who’s in my barhroom?” On YouTube, they both talked about their relationship and friendship.

“We met through Kylie [Jenner] at the premiere of The Hunger Games ”, expressed the model. “You were friends with Kylie and then you realized that I was more fun,” Kendall said with a laugh.

“Not necessarily! I love you both, but you and I became so much closer because you started modeling and you came to New York all the time and I lived in New York, “said Baldwin. “You needed a friend, so we took that city by storm.”

