Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Relationship Timeline

Who is Kendall Jenner dating in 2021, you ask? It may seem like people are always trying to pair her off with someone new (and famous), but this time, it isn’t fake news — Kendall is indeed dating very tall and very cute Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker! The pair recently went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 — which is a big deal because Kendall is pretty private about her dating life — but the rumors about these two have circled since 2020.

There’s plenty of ground to cover in Kendall and Devin’s droolworthy relationship, so join me on the short but sweet journey of their love story, below. Editor’s note: This timeline is in reverse chronological order, so the ~ freshest ~ deets are smack-dab at the top. Enjoy!

June 13, 2021

Kendall celebrates her and Devin’s 1-year anniversary in the best way she knows how: by posting super cute pics of her and Devin to her Instagram Stories, of course! Since these two are extremely low-key, Kendall doesn’t post a “happy anniversary!” message and instead uses “365” and “52” as captions for a more ~ ​​stylish ~ effect.

April 28, 2021

It sounds like People’s sources and E! ‘S sources are friends, because they had very similar things to say about how Kendall is feeling in her relationship with Devin! “This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship,” E! ‘S insider shares. “It’s getting more and more serious and she is very happy.” And finally, some info on Devin — per the source, he seems to be “quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together. “

Kendall and Devin “are a solid couple with no drama. It’s been all positive and Kendall loves being with him, ”the source adds.

April 26, 2021

Fans get a rare sighting of Kendall and Devin engaging in some subtle PDA! Finally! The pair was spotted walking hand in hand in NYC on their way to celeb-friendly Carbone for dinner, and honestly? They looked suuuuuper cute.

And we have some new intel: Kendall and Devin might have waited until Valentine’s Day this year to go IG official, but they’ve been with each other for almost a whole year now. “This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship,” a source tells People. “She and Devin started out slowly but have dated for about a year now.” The source adds that Kendall “is very private about their relationship, [but it’s] obvious that they have something special going on. ”

April 5, 2021

Devin leaves a flirty comment on Kendall’s Easter weekend pics, which include her frolicking around a golf course and holding a chicken, as ya do.

His musing? “Very beautiful … course.” Get it? Lolz. Cute.

March 3, 2021

The Kardashians seem to like Devin for Kendall! A source tells Us Weekly that “the Kardashian clan is fond of him for sure … they’ve gotten to spend a lot of time with him and find him very charming, respectful, and fun!”

The Kardashians also really “respect Kendall’s decision to not jump into an engagement.” More than anything, Kendall’s family wants her to just “enjoy these moments” and “be happy with whomever she’s with.”

March 2, 2021

An Entertainment Tonight source has alllll the deets on how things are progressing between Kendall and Devin and says that things between them have “gotten more serious.” Oh là là!

“Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media,” the source says. “She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine’s Day.”

“Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid-back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes,” ET’s source adds. “He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he’s super respectful, which are all qualities she loves.” We love to hear it!

February 17, 2021

Kendall publicly supports her man by attending a Phoenix Suns game, and surprise! Fans get picture proof that she’s there! A fan asks for a picture of Kendall with his group of friends, and we get this gem:

February 14, 2021

Kendall and Devin go Instagram official, with the both of them posting pics of each other looking suuuper in love to their Stories.

January 21, 2021

Devin shares a picture of Kendall sunbathing in a teeny bikini to his Instagram Stories, captioning the pic, “Whew 😰.”

The photo in question:

October 29, 2020

Kendall and Devin break COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders to attend Kim Kardashian’s lavish / entirely-out-of-touch 40th birthday extravaganza on a private island. Although they probably think they’re being lowkey, Kendall and Devin are spotted looking happy together in the back of a pic of Scott Disick and his son Mason.

August 22, 2020

Kendall and Devin do what all helplessly rich couples in Los Angeles do — go to fancy dinners at Nobu. Around this time, paparazzi also catch them running errands together, and an E! News source has thoughts about it.

“It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer,” the source says. Another source says Kendall is “excited to have him out in LA so they can spend some in person time together.… They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family.”

April 29, 2020

Welp, Kendall and Devin are spotted on a road trip together… in Sedona, Arizona… and TMZ has picture proof. Witnesses who spot Devin and Kendall say they certainly look like a couple during their little rest stop, but a source close to the two says that isn’t exactly the case.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group, ”the source says, adding that“ they took a road trip for some much-needed air. ” Cool-cool-cool.

This same day, the internet is set ablaze with rumors of their possible romance. A very sexist Twitter user makes an unnecessary comment about Kendall’s private life after video of her and Devin’s outing makes the rounds, which she has the most iconic response to:

And that’s all the dirt on Kendall and Devin’s relationship (for now)! Be sure to check back here for any and all updates.

