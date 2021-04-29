Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker move in together, say

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker move in together, they say | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous model Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker have already taken a big step in their love relationship, because according to various media, they assure that they are already living together.

That’s right, after almost a year of rumors, a source has made it known to People magazine that the socialite and the basketball player confirmed their romance and even live together.

As you may recall, several rumors that Kendall Jenner had a love affair with the basketball player in recent months Devin Booker.

It may interest you: Beautiful Kendall Jenner for Burberry, poses with her Doberman

In addition, as if that were not enough, in February this year, both the businesswoman and Devin made several publications on their Instagram stories where both appeared together.

In one of the photographs, the two appear laughing together as he lies on top of her in what appears to be a kitchen, however, neither the model nor the basketball player had made their relationship official.

And although the two have chosen to keep their love relationship away from social networks and the public eye, People magazine assures that Devin has even moved into the home of the Kardashian-Jenner family member.

After several months of speculation, now a series of snapshots where Kendall and Booker can be seen walking through the streets of New York began to circulate on social networks.

These photographs show the couple leaving a SoHo restaurant, and in the images the two are seen holding hands.

In case you didn’t know yet, Devin Booker is an American professional basketball player for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the basketball player is 24 years old.

It may interest you: Beautiful from behind, Apolonia Lapiedra in session for Vixen

At 18 years of age, Devin made his professional debut for the Phoenix Suns in October 2015 after playing one season with the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

It is worth mentioning that Devin Booker is one of the richest athletes in the world with a net worth of 40 million pesos.

In fact, his father, Melvin Booker, was also a professional basketball player and competed in the NBA, so this sport is in his blood.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

While over the years the beautiful influencer has established herself as the most famous models and according to Forbes magazine, in 2018, Kendall Jenner would have an approximate income of 22 million euros, which made her the most valued within the industry.

Notably, Kendall Jenner has been linked to many famous musicians and athletes over the years and has managed to keep most of her romances private.

From singers like Harry Styles and Nick Jonas, to basketball players like Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, Kylie Jenner’s sister has definitely been extremely lucky in love.

It may interest you: In cute pajamas, Kylie Jenner shows off from her bedroom

As you may recall, Jenner and former One Direction member Harry Styles were first linked in January 2014 after having dinner together and skiing at Mammoth Mountain in California.

They were seen again, however, now kissing in December 2015 aboard yachts in Anguilla and St. Bart’s.

On the other hand, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and “Jealous” singer Nick Jonas had a brief affair in the summer of 2015 after their friend, Gigi Hadid, and her brother, Joe Jonas, who were dating at the time, introduced them.