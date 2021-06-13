Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Celebrate One-Year Dating Anniversary

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors in April 2020, two months after they officially started dating. At the time, they were spotted riding around together in his Mercedes-Benz Maybach on the way to Sedona, Arizona. A month later, in May 2020, the rumors about Kendall and Devin were fueled further when she was seen driving him in her Mercedes G-Wagon at Van Nuys Airport.

As the speculation continued, in August 2020, Kendall and Devin were spotted with her sister Kylie jenner at celebrity-favorite restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. Also that month, the model and the NBA star were seen leaving a pet shop in the coastal town with his dog Haven. A source told E! News, “It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer.”

In September 2020, Kendall and Devin vacationed in Idaho with friends, including Justin Bieber and wife Hailey bieber.

This past January, things seemed to be heating up between Kendall and Devin, as he reshared her Instagram post showing her in a bikini, captioning the pic, “Whew” along with a panting emoji.

Finally in February, on Valentine’s Day, Kendall made their romance Instagram official, posting a photo of them sharing a humorous and intimate moment on top of a kitchen counter. Days later, Kendall was spotted in the stands at a Suns game. Also around that time, she shared a photo of a gift, a Louis Vuitton handheld case, monogrammed with “KJ + DB.”

See photos of Kendall and Devin over the past year: