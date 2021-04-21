Kendall Gets Restraining Order Against Man Who Threatened To Shoot Her

Last March Kendall obtained a temporary restraining order and this same Tuesday a judge ruled in a court hearing that the terms of this measure established for his protection will be maintained for the next five years.

Kendall Jenner. (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images / © GettyImages 957771294)

According to the information that the TMZ portal has had access to, Bowker must stay at least 100 meters away from the famous star of the catwalks and from his home, his place of work and his vehicle.

The 24-year-old is also prohibited from attempting to obtain her address from now on, and he is not allowed to have any physical or electronic contact with her either.