There are many who think it but very few who say it. Is it possible that we will not enjoy the professional tennis circuit again this season? The explosion of COVID-19 around the world forced to stop the activity on the tour until June 7, an indicative date that for many is only the first of many barriers ahead. Ken Skupski, a 36-year veteran dubber, commented in a chat with the Daily Mail his little optimism for the coming months, even confirming his feeling that tennis will not return until 2021.

“My opinion is that this problem will take us at least six months to solve, even I see the option of not returning any more this year. Certainly, what I think right now is that it will not be possible for the tour to be played on grass. In fact, one would have to be very optimistic to think that the US Open will be held ”, emphasizes the Briton, confined these weeks to his home in Liverpool with the rest of his family.

Skupski, fourth-finalist last January at the Australian Open with his teammate Santiago González, explains his thinking from a radically different situation than normal. “We realized that barely seven weeks had passed since the season started, but suddenly life became very different. Now is the time to be realistic about all this, to realize the importance of what is happening out there. This situation will not be easy for anyone, at least I have the distraction of my family, my children. The tennis players have to be quite selfish in their point of view, I would not be surprised if any of the youngest suffers with this panorama so different from how it is lived on a regular basis, ”says the Lancashire native.

Happily married and the father of three children, Ken spends his days in quarantine exercising in his small home gym. “I have a jump rope, some weights, I can even go for a run once a day, that’s all for the moment. Right now I am waiting for the delivery of a bicycle that Lawn Tennis Association has distributed the 23 best professionals and juniors in the region. Many times you wonder what exactly you are training for, but we are relatively lucky to be tennis players, to be within the structure of the sport. What I really feel is for all those who had been preparing their appointment with the Olympic Games during all this time ”.

And how about the economy at home of the oldest of the Skupski? Well, let’s just say it’s best to take it with humor. “There has been talk over possible ATP support for their players, but I don’t expect anything., the truth. I will not consider it. We must try to get the best out of this, one of the positive things is that at the end of the process, we will get to know our neighbors better. We are the youngest family in our community and we have already contacted the older people to let them know that we are fully available for what they need, “concludes the UK.

