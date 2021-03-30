Ken Block starts getting rid of his most iconic Fords

When it became known last January that the professional relationship between Ford and Ken Block It was coming to an end after more than a decade, many of us wonder what would become of the signature cars of the oval that the American has been collecting during this period. Many of them with an exorbitant sale price, have become legends of the world of motorsport, helped by the success of action videos starring the forerunner of the Gymkhana movement. Now we have an answer to all these doubts … and if you have a good amount of money saved, you will surely have interest.

While waiting to know the fate of the Hoonicorn or the Hoonitruck, Ken Block and his Hoonigan Racing have already confirmed that some of the units they own will soon go on sale through the prestigious house LBI Limited. They are not units of the heap, at the disposal of those interested we find The Ford Fiesta ST GYM3, the RX43 and its beautiful 1986 Ford RS200, the latter vehicle that he has used for his personal trips, thus fulfilling his youthful dreams.

The Ford Fiesta GYM3 from Olsbergs and the RX43 from M-Sport:

But let’s go in parts. For those who do not know, the Ford Fiesta ST GYM3 It is as his name indicates the protagonist of the third edition of Ken Block’s Gymkhana. Shot in 2011, it was his first job with the Detroit manufacturer and his impressive juggling at his wheel led to it being one of the most successful videos with 66 million views on YouTube.Created by Olsbergs MSE, we find a vehicle similar to the one that the Swedish company used in the European RallyCross Championship, with a 2.0 turbo engine with 600 HP of power, all-wheel drive and the major difference that it was a five-door body instead of the traditional three. As a curiosity, this unit was the one that could be transformed and adapted to compete in the rallies of the American national

Regarding the Ford Fiesta ST “RX43”We are basically looking at the rallycross vehicle that Block used in his participation in the Global RallyCross Championship and that later appeared both in the less popular sixth Gymkhana, in the eighth edition held in Dubai and in the spin-offs known as Terrakhana. Developed by M-Sport, it is a specific vehicle for competitionTherefore, if it is not sold for an exorbitant price, we may end up seeing it in a race again.

A WRC icon modernized by Ken Block:

For the end, the jewel in the crown. Ken Block’s Ford RS200 was one of the few units out of 200 available which he was able to find available on the market, so he indulged himself after getting behind the wheel of one of the rally variants on a trip to Europe. Although he adapted it to his preferred style and image, the RS200 has kept many of its original elements, making it tweaks to the engine to deliver more than 700 hp, suspension modifications and small cosmetic changes that can be easily reversed. It would not be surprising that despite the fact that the Ford 4×4 sports car already reaches significant sums in its series version, this may be one of the most expensive in history despite not being 100% fresh from the dealership.

In this way, it is foreseeable that projects like the Hoonifox, that transformation of a Ford Mustang Foxbody will remain in the pipeline and that they will never become reality. In recent months we have already seen how other models have been soldincluding the 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX STi with which he raced, the Ford Fiesta HFHV and the Ford Focus RS RX with which he participated in the World RallyCross and ARX.

Image gallery – Ken Block’s Fords for sale: