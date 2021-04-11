Ken Block sells three of his most iconic Fords

Enlarge

ACD April 11, 2021

Ken Block has put up for sale three of his most iconic Fords, a spectacular Ford RS200 and two very sporty Fiesta.

A few months ago, Ken Block announced the end of his sponsorship by Ford after 11 years of fruitful collaboration that has left millions and millions of views on YouTube.

Now, we do not know if as a “little revenge” or simply because he no longer has the obligation to maintain them, the Californian pilot has announced that it will sell three of the Ford models that are part of its collection.

The most interesting of all is a Ford RS200 customized by Block himself and that the driver himself called “the car of my dreams” when he acquired it back in 2017. It is one of the 200 unique copies that Ford of Europe approved to compete in Group B rallying in the mid-1980s.

Three of Ken Block’s Best Fords

Like the competition car, it is an all-wheel drive and with the engine, which delivers more than 700 hp of power, mounted in the center. What is striking, and unique, is its interior, painted in a double black and matte black tone. Outwardly, it is worth mentioning its forged wheels, and some suspension modifications made to extract all the sporty juice from this rally car.

The other two cars that Block is getting rid of are also very attractive. They are both Ford Fiesta, and they were both starring in the popular stunt driving video series Gymkhana. by Block. The older of the two, a 2011 Fiesta dubbed “GYM3,” was built exclusively to perform at Gymkhana Tres. It has a seam-welded chassis and a 600hp engine under the hood. It is easily recognizable thanks to its now legendary iconic black “dripping” decoration on a white background.

The other car, a 2013 Fiesta ST called “RX43,” made appearances in Gymkhana Six, Gymkhana Eight, and a spinoff movie called “Terrakhana,” which was released in 2017. It is a rallycross car built by M-Sport, which also helped Block to his first Global Rallycross victory.

And how much do you ask for them? The price of the Fiesta has not been made public, while for the RS200 they ask for $ 550,000 (about 468,000 euros at the current exchange rate).