Ken block sells three dream fords

In early 2021, Ken block and Hoonigan racing announced their separation from Ford. After a decade of partnership, the marriage was coming to an end, orphaning several of the machines featured in Block’s YouTube exploits and rally events around the world.

Today, Three cars from Ken Block’s collection, which he drove himself, are for sale courtesy of LBI Limited.

The cars, which have racked up more than 200 million YouTube views since 2010, include the GYM3, RX43 and a 1986 Ford RS200, affectionately known as Block’s ‘Dream Car’.

Gallery: Other details of Ken Block’s Fords that are for sale.

Ford Fiesta ST 2011 ‘GYM3’

It was with this 2011 Ford Fiesta ST that everything started. A widebody hatchback with iconic livery, the star of Block’s Gymkhana (3) THREE, which to date has 66 million views on YouTube.

It was the first product of the Block / Ford partnership, used in various videos in the Gymkhana series. Naturally built to withstand the use and abuse of the talented pilot and stuntman; with wide body, welded chassis and 600 horsepower Olsberg engine.

2013 Ford Fiesta ST ‘RX43’

She acted in the Gymkhana (6) SIX, (8) EIGHT and in the Terrakhana footage, being another of the ‘vedettes’ who accompanied Block in his videos with millions of views on YouTube. He was also a great traveler, rolling through the rocky landscapes of Utah or the majestic streets of Dubai and accompanied Block in his first world Rallycross victory. He even had the opportunity to face Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton in an acceleration competition.

Photos: For sale three Fords that accompanied Ken Block

1986 Ford RS200

Ken Block himself recognizes this Ford as his “dream car.” It is one of 200 units homologated for rally racing, originally built to compete in the legendary category B in the WRC (World Rally Championship).

The highly modified turbo engine produces more than 700 horsepower. It also has its own interior style; paint job, forged wheels and suspension modifications, performed by the Hoonigan racing.

Signature LBI Limited is in charge of managing the sale of these three devices, exhibited at the company’s headquarters in Michigan, United States.

