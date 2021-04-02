Ken Block sells several of his rally Fords, including the wild 800hp RS200 Evo

Ken Block has put up for sale three of his most famous competition vehicles, two of the Ford Fiesta with more than 600 HP, protagonists of various editions of Gymkhana and the wild Ford RS200 Evo prepared with more than 800 horses.

In recent years, Ken Block has become more known for his spectacular audiovisual productions than for his official participation in competition. His famous Gymkhana series is already an institution and the example that all the wheel jugglers who have come after him try to followTherefore, the vehicles used in this series of spectacular stunt videos are also well known to the general public.

Ken Block has used various models over the years, but has generally been faithful to Ford. Among the most famous models used by the American pilot we find the different and radical variants of the Ford Fiesta, but also some classic blue oval signature, as were the cases of the Ford Mustang Hoonigan that reached 1,400 hp or the beautiful 400 hp Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

Ford Fiesta ST RX43.

Ford RS200 Evo

Ken Block has decided to put up for sale three of the examples used in this series of videos, including a very special classic model, the modified Ford RS200 Evo that exceeds 800 horses. This is one of the only 24 examples made of the RS200 Evo and which represented the wildest and most exclusive version of a model that was already in limited production, as its street version was intended to homologate the model for Group B rally. If the conventional RS200 delivered 253 hp (250 hp), The RS200 Evo mounted a Cosworth engine of greater displacement that left the factory exceeding 600 horses.

Ken Block’s specimen is one of these 24 RS200 Evo units and it had been modified for the extreme use that the pilot usually gives to all his vehicles, in addition to a special black decoration that, although it may not seem like it, imitated the colors of the official RS200 racing cars of the time. This unit has been listed for $ 550,000, a price in line with that of the last Evo copies auctioned.

This brutal RS200 Evo is accompanied by two Fiesta competition units They have 2.0-liter supercharged engines and more than 600 horsepower. Of these models their price has not been revealed.

