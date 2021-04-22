Ken Block returns to Subaru and will also race in Africa at the wheel of a Porsche

After his participation in the 100 Acre Wood Rally with a Skoda Fabia R5 +, everything seemed to indicate that Ken Block’s 2021 season was going to be full of new experiences. The results were promising, reaching the podium, but even so, the American has decided to change saddle and present his sports program for the current campaign. Block go back to Subaru, the brand with which he rose to stardom more than a decade ago and with which he rolled the first two editions of his Gymkhana.

He has not disappointed anyone, because at this point he has already complied (at least in part) with some of the images that could be seen in the farewell video to Ford, precisely in the same one in which he showed cars that could be his future frames after finishing your contract with the oval signature. This weekend Ken Block will debut in one of them, in the Subaru WRX STi developed by Vermont SportsCar used by both Travis Pastrana and Brandon Semenuk, his partner on Subaru of America’s official team.

Ken will also have factory support, however, his unit will sport the new colors of his team, the Hoonigan Racing Division, for this 2021. Co-driven by Alex Gelsomino, it is therefore the Block’s comeback with the signing of the stars 12 years later. He will compete in the third round of the American Rally Association, the Olympus Rally, being his second participation in a program that will extend to another four participations in the ARA.

Porsche and Ken Block, the partnership you didn’t expect:

However, Ken’s competitive schedule does not end there, since in addition to making his debut in the Baja 1000 at the wheel of a Trophy Truck (his partner will be the teenager Jax Redline), he has also explained why he included the Singer ACS in that video , although this time with some cheating. The North American will resort to the original, one of Tuthill’s Porsche 911 SC to compete in the East Africa Safari Classic Rally against some of the leading specialists in this endurance race that takes some of the characteristics of the iconic and traditional Safari Rally.

This is going to be a wild year! I’m happy to be back in a Subaru race car in America, and now that I’m not exclusively tied to a single manufacturer, I can go do things like race in Africa with a Tuthill-built Porsche and take on the infamous Baja. 1000 in a Trophy Truck, which I will be doing for the first time! – Ken block

For fans of the Gymkhanas saga, peace of mind. This year Ken Block will shoot the 12th edition after it was Travis Pastrana who did it last year, precisely with a WRX STi prepared by Vermont SportsCar. It will be with a new car, so surely many of you will be wondering if one of those cars that appeared in Ford’s farewell video and in which he said that “they had to see other people”, will be the chosen one.

To recap, in addition to the low blows to Ford of seeing the Dodge Ram or the Cadillac Eldorado, you could also appreciate the presence of very appetizing vehicles such as the McLaren F1, the Fast & Furious Toyota Supra or the most plausible options of the Audi S1 ​​quattro or Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC, the latter is surely one of the most credible options. Place your bets…

Image gallery – Ken Block (Season 2021)