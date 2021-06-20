Kelvin Van der Linde conquers Monza to debut record in the DTM

Kelvin Van der Linde already knows what it’s like to win in the DTM. The South African driver prevailed in the second race of the contest at Monza in the Audi # 3 to emulate the success achieved by his brother Sheldon last year at Assen. In a placid race for the Audi driver, Nico Müller has been second, while Lucas Auer has finished third. The first laps, with several battles that have ‘given’ a wide advantage to the leader, as well as the passage through the pits, were the two defining moments a race in which Dani Juncadella has not been able to get into the points.

Kelvin Van der Linde didn’t have the best start, but he knew how to manage his position in the first angle to ‘strangle’ Liam Lawson’s Ferrari. This action caused the Swiss Nico Müller to take third position after beating Sheldon Van der Linde’s BMW, while Dani Juncadella also managed to gain a position at the expense of Maximilian Götz. However, the most aggressive movement came after the first round, with an exterior from Nico Müller to Liam Lawson that in the end led to a duel side by side between the two in which Sheldon Van der Linde won the position of both.

Nico Müller has achieved a creditable second position with a good strategy in the pits.

Given the level of aggressiveness, It wasn’t strange to see Liam Lawson spun a spin after after playing jump over the pianos of the second variant in his duel with the Lamborghini # 10 of Esteban Muth. An incident that, together with the duels of the first two laps, allowed Kelvin Van der Linde to gain a four-second advantage over his brother Sheldon and Nico Müller. For its part, Muth was in no man’s land, since Lucas Auer as leader of the entire chasing group was 2.5 seconds behind the Belgian. After the good result of stopping early in Saturday’s race, the dynamics were repeated.

Lucas Auer, Marco Wittmann, Dani Juncadella and Maximilian Götz were the pilots in charge of opening the ‘window’ of stops. Mike Rockenfeller, Vincent Abril or Liam Lawson followed in his footsteps a turn later, which in turn led Nico Müller to launch an ‘undercut’ with respect to the two top drivers. A movement that Sheldon Van der Linde responded a turn later, although he could not stop the push of Nico Müller. In fact, the BMW driver also lost place with Lucas Auer. The strategy worked really well for Nico Müller, although in no case did he manage to hunt down Kelvin Van der Linde.

Lucas Auer has scored the third position at the controls of the Mercedes # 22.

The passage through the pits did not prevent Kelvin Van der Linde from enjoying a comfortable lead against Nico Müller and Lucas Auer. Behind, Shedon Van der Linde fell to fourth place, which left him ahead of Marco Wittmann, as the BMW driver overtook Philip Ellis for fifth place. An overtaking that served to stabilize the positions of the ‘top 10’ when entering the last third of the race. Not even Mike Rockenfeller’s numerous attempts to overtake Esteban Muth in their fight for eighth position they served to change the scene of the race.

Kelvin Van der Linde had no problem confirming victory ahead of Nico Müller in the 1-2 of Audi. For his part, Lucas Auer completed the second podium of the DTM GT3 era. Sheldon Van der Linde took fourth place ahead of Marco Wittmann, as the South African managed to control his teammate’s attacks. Philip Ellis was sixth, with Alex Albon seventh and Mike Rockenfeller eighth, since the German in the end managed to overcome Esteban Muth. For its part, Maximilian Götz finished tenth, leaving Dani Juncadella without points who crossed the finish line twelfth.

Results race 2 of the DTM 2021 in Monza

P.

Pilot

Vehicle

Team

Weather

1st

Kelvin Van der Linde

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Abt Sportsline

28 Laps

2nd

Nico Müller

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Team Rosberg + 3,355

3rd Lucas Auer

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Winward

+11,192

4th

Sheldon Van der Linde

BMW M6 GT3

ROWE Racing

+14,084

5th Marco Wittmann

BMW M6 GT3

Walkenhorst

+ 14.7256ºPhilip Ellis

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Winward + 19.7277º Alex Albon

Ferrari 488 GT3

AF Corse

+ 20.3068ºMike Rockenfeller

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Abt Sportsline

+ 25.8849ºEsteban Muth

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

T3 Motorsport + 27.37410ºMaximilian Götz

Mercedes-AMG GT3HRT + 28,147