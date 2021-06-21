Kelvin Van der Linde clinches second DTM pole at Monza

The South African Kelvin Van der Linde has scored the pole of the day on Sunday in Monza and will start in the lead in the second race of the DTM’s GT3 era. The Abt Sportsline rider posted a time of 1: 46,604 in the middle of the qualifying session, a record that no one has been able to beat. In the last bars Liam Lawson has assaulted the second position with the Ferrari # 30, thus continuing their victory on Saturday. For its part, Sheldon Van der Linde was third with the BMW # 31, so he will start right in the wake of his brother.

After the first few minutes of scoring, Mike Rockenfeller and Nico Müller showed the good level of the Audi R8 LMS GT3. However, the best lap of the classification did not arrive until the half of the session. Shortly before the first ten minutes of training are completed, Kelvin Van der Linde signed the final 1: 46.706 that was well worth a pole. Nobody was capable of surpassing the bar imposed by the South African rider in the second half of the ‘qualy’, even if Liam Lawson went 78 thousandths in the last moments of the session with the Ferrari # 30 of AF Corse.

Liam Lawson continued his victory on Saturday with second place in Sunday qualifying.

The final lap of the winner of Saturday’s race prevented the double of the Van der Linde brothers and Sheldon had to settle for third place after setting a very good lap with the BMW # 31. All in all, the South African driver can be happy, as his third place was a matter of a breath, with up to four drivers in less than 20 thousandths. Maximum equality that has moved to a ‘top 10’ defined in little more than three tenths, in which Nico Müller has been fourth with the Audi of Team Rosberg, while Esteban Muth has crept fifth with the Lamborghini # 10.

Within this scenario of enormous equality, Vincent Abril finished sixth, a very different result than the pole obtained on Saturday. For his part, Lucas Auer was seventh with the first of the Winward team Mercedes, all after beating Maximilian Götz by just five thousandths. Within Mercedes’ makeshift ‘platoon’ from sixth to tenth place, Dani Juncadella has taken the ninth position with the Mercedes # 8 of GruppeM RacingAll after setting a lap three thousandths faster than the one recorded by the Swiss Philip Ellis in the second GT3 of Team Winward.

Classification 2 results of the DTM 2021 in Monza

P.

Pilot

Vehicle

Team

Weather

1st

Kelvin Van der Linde

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Abt Sportsline

1: 46.604

2nd

Liam Lawson

Ferrari 488 GT3

AF Corse

+0.078

3rd

Sheldon Van der Linde

BMW M6 GT3

ROWE Racing

+0.230

4th Nico Müller

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Team Rosberg

+ 0.2345º Esteban Muth

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

T3 Motorsport

+ 0.2456ºVincent April

Mercedes-AMG GT3HRT

+ 0.2487ºLucas Auer

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Winward

+0.335

8th Maximilian Götz

Mercedes-AMG GT3

HRT

+ 0.3409º Dani Juncadella

Mercedes-AMG GT3

GruppeM Racing

+ 0.36010ºPhilip Ellis

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Winward

+0.363