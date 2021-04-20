Kelvin Gastelum speaks out after loss at UFC Vegas 24

Defeat facing Robert Whittaker At UFC Vegas 24, it doesn’t seem to take away Kelvin Gastelum’s confidence. Living in a phase of instability in the Octagon, the American believes that he can still achieve great things in the organization.

The former fighter of Kings MMA he broke the silence on his social networks.

“I still think I can say that I did the job and it was one of the best. I have learned a lot from my rivals and will make the necessary adjustments for my next battle. We will be in the next one ”, wrote Gastelum, in your account Instagram.

Rival of Robert Whittaker last Saturday, Gastelum he accepted the fight without full preparation. The fighter of Kings MMA came to Las Vegas to replace Paulo Costa, initial rival of the former champion. Who was left out after a strong flu, the Brazilian ended up giving way to the American, who was dominated in 25 minutes, losing by unanimous decision.

The former interim middleweight belt challenger is looking to end his shaky phase in the Octagon. From his last five fights, Kelvin has won only one, front Ian Heinisch on UFC 258.

Between 2019 Y 2021, Gastelum has defeats in front Israel Adesanya, Darren Till, Jack Hermansson, and now Robert Whittaker.

At the moment, Gastelum it is in the eighth position of the ranking. A defeat in front Whittaker, the first in the ranking, prevented him from taking an important jump in the division.