Kelvin Gastelum believes the winner of the UFC Vegas 24 main event will be Israel Adesanya’s next opponent

One of the protagonists of the main fight of UFC Vegas 24, Kelvin Gastelum is already projected with a new title fight shortly. The American highlighted the importance of the fight against the former middleweight champion and stated that the winner should be the next challenger of Israel Adesanya.

The statements were made on the media day of the event.

“I think the winner of the match deserves a rematch with Adesanya. Two fighters who are entering their heyday. Whittaker is highly skilled and I think I can match or be better. It’s going to be a great fight. Our styles combine very well and it will be a very exciting match. Winning, I will have the chance to fight for the belt ”, he claimed Gastelum.

In case the wish of Kelvin is realized, the American with Mexican roots will have the opportunity to face Adesanya for the second time. On UFC 236, Gastelum he lost to the Nigerian in a valid bout for the division’s interim belt. Despite losing, the match was considered one of the best of that year.

With a record of 17-6, and eighth in the division ranking. Following a three-game losing streak, the fighter from Kings MMA recovered after beating Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision in UFC 258.