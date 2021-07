Kelly Oubre Jr is one of the players who is in the trigger of all NBA rumors Since his Free Agent status can cause him to leave the Golden State Warriors Questioned about it in an interview for Hoopshype, the talented forward reflects on his professional career and shows his predisposition to work hard and show the entire NBA that he can be a star of this league. “I have great ability on both sides of the court and that is a great differential,” he said.