Kelly Osbourne reveals she relapsed into alcohol after nearly four years of sobriety



Kelly Osbourne.

Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

Kelly osbourne revealed this Monday on Instagram that she had “relapsed” after almost four years of sobriety, in a long video message where she was worried.

“It’s a bit difficult for me to talk about this, but I always promised you that I would be honest with you, about where I am and what is happening on my way to recovery,” explained the singer.

“I relapsed, and I’m not proud of it. But I am back to normal and I will be doing a podcast this week in which I will tell everyone what is happening and what happened. “

The Project Runway Junior judge went on to say that she was “sober today and I will be sober tomorrow, but it really is only one day at a time.”

“And I just wanted to tell you the truth, guys, because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you very much for your support and your love. They will hear from me soon, ”said Osbourne, 36.

Kelly has always been honest about her struggles with drugs and alcohol in the past; first announced that she was sober in August 2018, after a relapse after a long history with addiction.

Two years later, she celebrated her stay in sobriety, thanking the people in her life who have supported her and encouraging others who may be living the same struggle to “stand firm.”

“I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed in the last two years, ”Osbourne wrote at the time.

“To the friends and family who have supported me on this journey, thank you, I love you all very much. If you’re new to sobriety, stick with it, life really does get good. “