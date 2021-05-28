Kelly Osbourne appears with an obvious change in her face, but denies surgeries



Kelly Osbourne.

Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

Kelly osbourne, British singer and actress, caused a stir in networks after sharing an image, same of which the users began to question about a possible cosmetic surgery.

It is known to many that Kelly dealt with weight issues, He had a very dark look and a face with little fine features, but this time he surprised everyone when he shared a photograph on his Instagram account in which appears with a thinner face and thicker lips, to which many did not take long to assure that its changes are due to the help of the scalpel.

After the wave of affirmations that began to emerge, the famous one uploaded a video to that same platform to talk about the constant criticism he has received in his latest photographs.

In the clip he put the following description: “Let’s get rid of these stupid rumors, can’t you just be happy for me?”, And expressed that she has always been very honest when talking about what she has done to her body; Furthermore, he stated that he has not undergone any plastic surgery. The only procedures he has performed are: injecting his lips, forehead and jaw.

The favorable responses were not long in coming and her followers left her good wishes through comments for doing things that make her happy, making it clear that no one has to be criticized if at some point in her life she chooses to undergo surgery. esthetic. Although there were those who continued to affirm that the result is thanks to the magic of surgeries.

“There is almost nothing left of what it was”, “It does not look like you”, “Kelly Kardashian, is it you?”, Were some of the messages he received.