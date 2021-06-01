Kelly Marie Tran spoke again about the reason why she left social networks – Tomatazos

Every time it is announced that a woman, a person of color or someone from the LGBTQIA + community is going to star or be part of a film that has a well-established fandom, there is no need for people to come out to complain about the diverse casting and say that they are forcing inclusion and they’re going to ruin their favorite franchise because of it. It is true that in many cases the studios do not do things with good intentions, but what is also true is that this is no reason to demerit the importance of representation in film and television. There are people who always wanted to see someone similar to them in a leading role.

I do not doubt for a second that there must be many Asian women who always wanted to see a female character that resembled them in the Star Wars universe. Her prayers were answered when Rose Tico’s character was added in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%. She was played by actress of Vietnamese descent Kelly Marie Tran. Unfortunately, there were also misogynistic and racist people who long for the time when movies were starred by pure white cisgender heterosexual men and who therefore had a mostly white and heterosexual cast with women in passive roles.

Seeing that Star Wars movie, those people did not hesitate to flood social media with hateful comments about the character and the actress. This led to two equally sad things. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% her character magically became less important than the end of the eighth film pointed out and the actress had to leave social networks.

Recently Tran gave an interview for Teen Vogue and the topic came up again. Now he gave a broader explanation of why he considered that it was best to abandon social networks. He spoke about the importance of maintaining mental health, mentioned that it is wrong to normalize that certain people should receive this type of harassment and made it clear that it is a privilege to be able to leave a social network because there are people whose work depends on using them:

We are living in a world in which we are constantly being bombarded by stimuli and I do not know if we are all aware of how this affects us. For me, I knew that the most important thing was to preserve my sanity and to create a space in which I felt that I could create again and where I could be an artist again, which, for a while, I did not know if I was going to be able to continue being in the future. That said, I don’t think quitting social media is the answer for everyone. I think it was the answer for me at the time. I recognize my own privilege and I understand that there are people who have to be on social networks because of their work and their positions in it, and … The thing that really bothers me is just what you were saying at the beginning of the interview, why Should we as artists or writers or creators in social media spaces be the ones to normalize receiving harassment? That shouldn’t be right.

He had already spoken about this subject on other occasions. For example, a few months ago in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter he explained how terrible it was to be a victim of racist and misogynistic fans for having been in a couple of Star Wars movies:

[Sentí] as if I fell in love very publicly and then had a very embarrassing and public breakup. If someone doesn’t understand me or my experience, it shouldn’t be me who has to internalize their misogyny and racism or both. Maybe they just don’t have the imagination to understand that there are all kinds of types of people living in the world.

