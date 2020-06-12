“data-reactid =” 24 “> Now, the TMZ news portal assures that the interpreter has already formally requested the divorce of her still husband and, in addition, joint custody – as would be included in the premarital agreement – of the two children stemming from their love story River and Remington. After seven years of legal union, the artist would have cited “irreconcilable differences” as the main reason for dissolving her, in addition to requesting the restitution of her last name, Clarkson, in the face of her legal and administrative future.

“It was something very sudden, as if it had come out of nowhere. They have always been a very close and happy family. They never hinted that there were serious problems between them. Brandon has always been very involved in the house and with the children, and they were both very affectionate in public. They always went home together after the recording [del programa vespertino de la cantante]”several informants have explained.