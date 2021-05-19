Kelly Clarkson Net Worth – Kelly Clarkson’s ‘The Voice’ Salary

Things Kelly Clarkson is casually up to right now: hosting her own television show that people literally can’t get enough of, collecting money from her many hit singles, and — ah, yes — designing an entire line of furniture that I may or may not have spent my last paycheck on. So yeah, she’s rich. Like, I could probably subsist on just 1 / 100th of her paycheck from The Voice alone.

So today, we’re breaking down Kelly’s ginormous net worth — including the money she has earned from her digital single sales, touring, and her real estate portfolio — plus how her fortune will be impacted by her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

She Earns $ 14 Million per Season of The Voice

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly’s The Voice salary is $ 560,000 per episode, or around $ 14 million per season. But how much has she earned total for the reality competition? That’d be around $ 53 million — not including this past year. I’m. Speechless.

PS Kelly also obvi runs The Kelly Clarkson Show, but TBD on how many millz she’s making from that. If she takes home $ 14 million from The Voice, it seems fair to assume she’d only sign on to a second TV project if the compensation was similarly major, though, right?

Kelly Clarkson’s Digital Single Sales Top $ 11 Million

In other words, a lot of people have been streaming “Miss Independent!” Celebrity Net Worth claims that between single / album sales and her Voice salary, Kelly has earned $ 100 million during her entire career — but keep in mind that this is before taxes!

Her 2019 Meaning of Life Tour Grossed $ 17.5 Million

Obviously, Kelly didn’t keep all that money, but still. Her talent is what filled seats, so let’s assume she got a pretty big chunk. Side note: If you have a spare hour and 34 minutes (it’s cool, same), feel free to watch one of her full tours below.

She Launched a Home Collection

Kelly — as Wayfair’s first-ever celebrity brand ambassador, NBD — released her very own collection called Kelly Clarkson Home last year. It’s too soon to know how profitable the collection is, but it’s chic?

She’s About to Earn Millions From Her Houses

According to The Blast, Kelly and Brandon listed their Tennessee home in the months before their divorce filing, and they’re probably going to pocket around $ 6.95 million (a huge profit considering Kelly bought the home for just under $ 3 million in 2012). She also listed another home in Encino for almost $ 9 million. So, yeah… if her mansions sell, she could be looking at a $ 16 million payday.

So … What’s Up with Kelly’s Prenup?

Here’s the basic deal: According to The Blast, Kelly and Brandon did have a prenup, which they signed just five days before their marriage. However, Vanity Fair reports that Brandon has requested over $ 5 million a year in child and spousal support, despite Kelly asking the court to “terminate the ability to award spousal support” in the divorce docs she filed on June 4. In other words, it’s complicated.

So, What’s Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kelly Clarkson is sitting on a very casual and well-deserved $ 45 million. CLAP CLAP CLAP.

