Kelly Clarkson just bought a mansion for $ 5.45 million

The singer sold her Tennessee mansion for more than $ 6 million after her divorce. Now he has acquired a new property.

At 39, Kelly clarkson You have nothing to lose. The singer just bought a $ 5.445 million home after her divorce with Brandon blackstock.

After selling her Tennessee home for $ 6.3 million, the singer did not give up real estate. Now he has acquired a luxurious new mansion, built in 1936.

Located in the Toluca Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, it is a colonial style house. After more than a year of singleness, the celebrity changed its scene.

The property has an area of ​​almost 5,000 square feet that includes the main house, along with a guest house next to the pool.

Luxurious in each of its details and spaces, it has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms only in the main house.

In addition, the guest house has its own living room, kitchen, bedrooms, bathroom with Jacuzzi and much more.

The master bedroom complements the huge, comfortable bed with a sitting area, complete with a fireplace and matching armchairs.

The living room is spacious, with wood accents on the ceiling and a grand piano in the middle that crowns the most beautiful space in the house.

As for the chef’s kitchen, we see a luxurious and spacious modern room. It has a large black wood island and near the dining room with floral wallpaper.

In addition to having a large pool in the backyard, tennis court and a spa, there is also a basketball court and a beautiful old fountain.

Kelly Clarkson just sold her Tennessee mansion, though she still maintains her 10,000-square-foot Encino mansion, which is listed for sale for $ 9 million.

