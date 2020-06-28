Kelly Asbury, director of Shrek 2, The Little Mermaid and Toy Story lost her life | Instagram

Cinema is mourning after losing one of its great collaborators, the American director Kelly Asbury, who will participate in tapes after a long battle lost his life.

Kelly Asbury (60), the Oscar-nominated director of Shrek 2, died. It began at Disney, 1983/95 with great successes: Beauty and the Beast storyboards such as The Little Mermaid, Bernardo and Bianca or The Magic Cauldron, was at Sony and Dreamworks. 2017 directed The Smurfs and Ugly Dolls in 2019 pic.twitter.com/P5m5cNHIQz – We are Instants (@RobertGayol)

June 27, 2020

Films such as « Shrek 2 », « The Little Mermaid » or « Toy Stoy » made up his repertoire as well as the direction of other animated tapes.

The professional yielded at age 60 after facing a long battle against him. Cancer According to the TMZ media, which he also revealed lost his life while he was in Encino, California.

Brothers, Kelly Asbury passed away today in the fight against cancer. Kelly Asbury was director of « Shrek 2 », « Third Shrek » and « Spirit: The Indomitable Steed », in addition to having been a screenwriter on « Shrek », « The Prince of Egypt » and « Chicks On The Run ». Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/S5oGEzSaqr – Zowl (@ZowlOficial)

June 26, 2020

Asbury directed several films, however, it was the sequel to « Shrek 2« The story of the ogre who was nominated for an Oscar.

The famous director started his career in Disney, same place where he worked from 1983 to 1995, where he was also part of classic hits like « Beauty and the Beast« and participated in the storyboards of films such as » La sirenita « , » Bernardo y Bianca « or » El caldron magico « , among others.

# CineVistoEn2019

30. The Smurfs: The Hidden Village (Kelly Asbury, 2017 )

Better than the two live actions they did, Sony had to do animation from the start. Okay, it’s entertaining and it has a simple story, although it could have been much better.

5.5 / 10. pic.twitter.com/GGl2XwKVIv – Alphan (@ Alph4n)

January 31, 2019

Years later, in nineteen ninety five, moved to work at Dreamworks, where he made his directorial debut with « Spirit » in 2002, in addition to directing the sequel to « Shrek » in 2004.

The filmmakers, artists, storytellers and entire DreamWorks Animation Family mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Kelly Asbury. His legacy and talent lives on through his work. pic.twitter.com/Jgz6venDah – DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks)

June 27, 2020

Similarly, he also wrote the script for « Gnomeo and Juliet » directed « UglyDolls » in 2019.

In a later return to Disney where he participated in successful stories like « Ralph the Demolisher » and « Frozen ».

In memory of Kelly Asbury. A sequence I did for Spirit was guarded by him for as long as he could. I have trusted my take on the character. All I needed to know. After that I can do anything. James Baxter animation. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) #Animation #Dreamworks pic.twitter.com/YgA0bxGZjq – Ronnie del Carmen (@ronniedelcarmen)

June 28, 2020

The unfortunate loss of Asbury, was confirmed by David Trumble, Writer and screenwriter with whom the director was working.

Also, official accounts such as Sony and Dreamworks where he worked they paid a small tribute to the director through their social networks.