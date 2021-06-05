The Virgin Galactic space tourism company announced that a 32-year-old researcher, Kellie gerardi, very popular on the social network TikTok, will be sent into space to conduct experiments for a few minutes with zero gravity.

We recommend: How close are we to space tourism?

Kellie Gerardi, the TikTok star who will travel to space

Gerardi is followed by more than 400,000 subscribers on the Chinese short video network and 130,000 on Instagram.

She is also the author of a book that seeks to popularize the idea of ​​accessible space for all.

The rise of the commercial space industry “completely changes the situation, it is a turning point in the possibility that researchers have to carry out experiments” with zero gravity, said Gerardi, who works as a researcher in bioastronautics (studies the effects of space on the human body) at the International Institute of Aeronautical Sciences.

@kelliegerardiLife dreams come true. @virgingalactic ## fyp ♬ Coming Home – Diddy – Dirty Money

His first experiment in orbit, called Astroskin, will consist of placing sensors under your suit to collect biometric data.

The device has already been tested on board the International Space Station (ISS), but never during the take-off and landing phases.

The second test will aim to study the behavior of liquids in space.

This is one way that Virgin Galactic reaffirms its ambition to fly into space, as well as bringing wealthy clients who can afford a ticket of more than $ 200,000 to satisfy their pleasure of taking a different trip, for scientists who seek to advance in their research in this area.

The Virgin Galactic spacecraft is still in the testing phase, but the company, which has not given a date for this flight, promises to start regular commercial operations in early 2022.

Follow our coverage of Perseverance

A dream come true

Asked if it will not remain in space for a very short period of just a few minutes, the researcher was blunt: “It’s a dream.”

Until now, Kellie Gerardi was only able to board parabolic flights that gave her only a few seconds of microgravity.

These flights are carried out in conventional aircraft that in turn lean strongly towards the sky and then change by pointing their nose towards the ground. (AFP)