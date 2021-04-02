Kelley Flanagan on Why She and Peter Weber Broke Up

Just when you thought that the news of Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s breakup was going to dominate Bachelor Nation today … we have a new contender! Kelley Flanagan is out here opening up about her on-and-off again relationship with former Bachelor Peter Weber, and why they decided to call it quits. Buckle up, y’all.

During an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, Kelley said that her and Peter’s relationship couldn’t last because he wasn’t following through on a lot of his promises. “On my end, there were just a lot of nonnegotiables in the relationship,” Kelley shared. “They essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words.”

“If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal,” Kelley continued. “I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like, ‘Hey, look, this makes me feel like shit. This makes me feel this way. ‘ I would always try to talk about my feelings … like, ‘My needs aren’t really being met.’ ”

Kelley also detailed how Peter came back into her life and said, “He essentially tried to get back together and was trying to work on things and I was pretty, pretty hesitant toward all of it,” she told Kaitlyn. “He’s telling me like, ‘I love you. I want to get back together with you. ‘”

Now, Kelley says that she likely won’t have any type of contact with Peter after this. “I don’t think I will be in communication with him,” she concluded. “It’s a place in my past. I’m focusing on my future wishes. I don’t think it was the healthiest thing for me to keep [my] past and [my] future and I wish him well. “

