The leader of the Nxivm sect was arrested in Puerto Vallarta in March 2018 and extradited to the United States, where he was found guilty of trafficking in persons for sexual exploitation, conspiracy for slavery, child exploitation, obstruction of justice, money laundering and possession of child pornography, among other charges.

With the sentence indefinitely postponed by the Covid-19 health contingency, Keith Raniere, leader of the Nxivm sect, will remain in prison without knowing his sentence.

Leader was found guilty of the charges of criminal association, conspiracy, trafficking in persons for sexual exploitation, conspiracy for slavery, child exploitation, theft, obstruction of justice, fraud, money laundering and possession of child pornography.

Raniere was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in March 2018 and extradited to the United States, where he was convicted in June 2019, for which he faces possible life imprisonment. However, the sentencing hearing has been postponed on several occasions.

It may interest you: Kinder Nxivm: the school Raniere gave to the children of Salinas and Rosa Laura Junco

The last one was scheduled for Thursday, but was canceled indefinitely due to the possible extension of the pandemic.

Raniere’s sect spanned United States, Canada, Mexico and Guatemala. It was classified as “aid and empowerment” and was made up of a pyramid structure, although it was discovered that women were sexually exploited. Approximately 16 thousand members were able to be part of the group, according to the investigations.

The leader affirms that his group was self-improvement and denies the accusations against him despite the sentence. His lawyer, once the sexual abuse was verified, assured that no woman was forced to maintain relations with her defendant, despite the testimonies that pointed it out directly and the verification that the women were marked with iron, as slaves.

Raniere worked in pyramid schemes from his youth and after learning the system he formed a group with a first headquarters in Albany, United States, in which in addition to the abuses made diversion of resources.

Read more: The phrases of NXIVM, the secret group promoted by Emiliano Salinas in Mexico

In accordance with the precepts of his own sect, Reniere supposedly got rid of all material goods and claimed that he lived without luxuries. Some of his former followers have described him as a charming person who generated confidence, with which he managed to increase his popular base and strengthen ties with people of high places.

The accusations against him were released in an investigation carried out by The New York Times in 2017. At that time he fled to Mexico, where he was kept hidden and supported by people like Emilio Salina Ocelli, son of former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, according to Juan Alberto Vázquez, who wrote a book on the actions of the cult leader in Mexico under the title ‘Nxivm: The sect that seduced power’. (Ntx)