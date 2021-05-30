Keith Mullings, the world champion who was dethroned by Javier Castillejo, passed away

“The Brooklyn Killer” Keith mullings, a former WBC super welterweight world champion, passed away yesterday at the young age of 52. Boxing coach Gary Pippa broke the sad news via social media, writing how Mullings was found dead yesterday morning. The cause of death is not yet known, probably from cardiac arrest.

It was on December 6, 1997, when Mullings, far behind in the stakes, surprised Terry norris to take the world crown from the World Boxing Council. Born in Jamaica and living in Brooklyn, Mullings had a few fights as an amateur, served in the military during the Gulf War, and turned pro in 1993.

Norris was one of the greats of the moment, but Mullings knocked him out in the ninth round at the Caesars Hotel in Atlantic City. After a victorious defense against the Italian Davide ciarlante, lost his title by points in a majority decision against Javier Castillejo (in the photo) on the Leganés Deck on January 29, 1999, more than 22 years ago.

After the fight against Castillejo and three more consecutive defeats, he retired in 2001 at the age of 33.

Other big names Mullings fought with included Raúl Márquez, David Reid and Winky Wright, to whom he lost on points.

Ten ringing of the bell in his honor. Rest in peace.