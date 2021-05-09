Keith Mitchell, new leader of the Wells Fargo Championship

05/09/2021 at 4:50 AM CEST

Efe

American golfer Keith Mitchell delivered a signed card of 66 strokes (-5) to accumulate 204 (-9) at the conclusion of the third round of the tournament Wells Fargo Championship, from the PGA Tour, and be the new leader with a two-hit advantage.

His compatriot Gary Woodland and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy shared second place with 206 hits (-7), while American Luke List finished fourth with a record of 68 (-3) and 207 (-6) accumulated.

The new leader had a perfect run at the Quail Hollow Club with five birdies and no bogey, in what was the best performance since the tournament began.

“I feel like everything is really working,” Mitchell said. “My shot feels great, and in this place you really have to control it well. I really just try to keep the ball in front of me and see what we can do tomorrow.”

McIlroy, who is playing his best golf since the coronavirus pandemic was declared When he was number one in the world, he delivered a signed card of 68 (-3) and Woodland had a record of 70 (-2).

Mexican Abraham Ancer repeated a record of 70 (-1) to be the best Latin American golfer of the five who made the cut by accumulating 209 (-4) and sharing seventh place with five other players.

The same did not happen with his compatriot Carlos Ortiz, who lost 11 places in the classification after making the worst round so far this tournament with a signed card of 73 strokes (+2) and a cumulative of 211 (-2) that leaves him in sixteenth place, shared with six other players.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo finished in twenty-third place after having a record of 72 (+1) and accumulated of 212 (-1), the same as the young Chilean Joaquín Niemann who delivered a signed card of 70 (-1).

While the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas registered 73 hits (+2), the worst so far this tournament, and took him down 25 places in the classification to the forty-ninth with a cumulative of 214 (+1), which he shared with four other players.