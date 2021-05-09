Keith Mitchell is new leader at Wells Fargo

The American Golfer Keith mitchell delivered a signed card of 66 strokes (-5) to accumulate 204 (-9) at the end of the third round of the tournament Wells Fargo Championship, of the PGA Tour, and be the new leader with two shots ahead.

His compatriot Gary Woodland and the Northern Irish Rory McIlroy shared second place with 206 strokes (-7), while the American Luke List He finished fourth with a record of 68 (-3) and 207 (-6) accumulated.

The new leader had a perfect run at the Quail Hollow Club with five birdies and no bogey, in what was the best performance since the tournament began.

“I feel like everything is working”Mitchell declared. “My shot feels great, and in this place you really have to control it well. I really just try to keep the ball in front of me and see what we can do tomorrow.”

McIlroy, who is playing his best golf since the coronavirus pandemic was declared when he was number one in the world, handed over a signed card of 68 (-3) and Woodland had a record of 70 (-2).

The Mexican Abraham Ancer He repeated a record of 70 (-1) to be the best Latin American golfer of the five who made the cut by accumulating 209 (-4) and sharing seventh place with five other players.

The same did not happen with his compatriot Carlos Ortiz, who lost 11 places in the classification after making the worst round so far in the tournament with a signed scorecard of 73 strokes (+2) and a cumulative score of 211 (-2) that leaves him in sixteenth place, shared with six other players.

The Argentinian Emiliano Grillo finished in twenty-third place after having a record of 72 (+1) and accumulated of 212 (-1), the same as the young Chilean Joaquin Niemann who delivered a signed card of 70 (-1).

While the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas he registered 73 strokes (+2), the worst so far this tournament, and took him down 25 places in the standings to the forty-ninth with a cumulative of 214 (+1), which he shared with four other players.

1. Keith Mitchell (United States) 204 (67-71-66)

2. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 206 (72-66-68)

2. Gary Woodland (United States) 206 (67-69-70)

4. Luke List (United States) 207 (67-72-68)

5. Satoshi Kodaira (Japan) 208 (68-72-68)

5. Scott Stallings (United States) 208 (69-69-70)

7. Jason Dufner (United States) 209 (71-71-67)

7. Viktor Hovland (Norway) 209 (69-72-68)

7. Kyle Stanley (United States) 209 (67-74-68)

7. Patrick Reed (United States) 209 (71-69-69)

7. Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 209 (69-70-70)

7. Matt Wallace (England) 209 (69-67-73)