The North American NXT champion has spoken about the possibility of leaving the yellow mark to go to the main scene of WWE

According to information from WrestlingInc, Keith Lee spoke in an interview for the Chasing Glory podcast about the major brands of WWE and NXT.

I love NXT. There are a lot of people I have traveled with and shared costumes with, ”said Lee. «However, I know that there are many people interested in seeing Keith Lee interact with the Raw and SmackDown fighters. In the end I am a competitor and I want to go where the competition is. It doesn’t matter what brand it is. If I have to be here, I will be here. But if they want me on SmackDown or Raw I will go and make an impact like everywhere I go ».

Keith Lee continued the interview and talked about his romantic relationship with Mia Yim.

«I knew her before coming to the yellow mark. To be honest she had no idea who he was. I first met her in 2014. It was on an independent show in Texas. I didn’t talk to her much but I thought she was brilliant. His presence and the way he behaved, “said Lee.

The interview continued with Keith Lee talking about how Mick Foley helped him through his WWE career. The fighter spoke about the first time he met Foley.

»He was the referee of one of my bouts. He probably doesn’t remember it. Obviously we have had other meetings since then. I was in a disadvantaged match defending the championships in pairs alone. When I won the match I made the mistake of disrespecting Mick Foley. When I turned around I met Mr. Socko.

Podcast presenter Lillian Garcia surprised Lee with the intervention of Mick Foley. Legend spoke to the wrestler about his participation in this year’s Royal Rumble.

»I am talking specifically about Brock Lesnar and the reaction he had. That gave you a lot of momentum, just because of the way he reacted, “Foley said. “I think what he said is: Who the hell is this guy? As I could read from his lips. Which meant that for anyone who didn’t know you, it was a reason to do so. Especially because of the impression of someone like Brock Lesnar. Becoming a reference name is an evolutionary process. You have to make a great effort. But a moment like that does not affect the process »ended Mick Foley.

