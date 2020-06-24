WWE superstar Keith Lee is the last person to join the list of those in the wrestling world who have presented and revealed the psychological, physical and sexual abuse they have faced in the industry. The North American NXT champion also visited Twitter and shared a horrible experience.

Keith Lee stated that in 2016 or 2017, he had a very bad experience with a woman who met him many times even though he politely declined his invitations. Lee said that after a point, all the details from that night are extremely confusing, when she offered him a drink, and Lee took it. The North American champion found himself in an unpleasant position when he was finally able to wake up.

Here is a part of his story that he shared on social media.

“Come back and have a fresh drink, we continue talking about what type of training you did. I tried to get her to sing, but she was very shy and refused, saying that she enjoyed listening to others, but did not want to attract the attention of others. I even offered to help her with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. It’s like my choice when people are nervous about singing karaoke. Try to be chivalrous. and that song is pure fun. Unfortunately this is when things get extremely blurry for me. No matter how much I search my brain, all I can remember is that I was struggling to reach the stage… I remember waking up naked in a hotel room (I don’t even remember if it was my room), confused and panicked. I was lucky to have my basic things, like a wallet and a phone. But … who knows what I lost. “

You can read about the whole incident in the following tweet:

WWE superstar Mia Yim, who is in a relationship with Keith Lee, also responded to her story and showed her love and support when the latter found the courage to reveal the details of the particular incident.

I love you. I’m proud of you. – The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 23, 2020

Keith Lee and his current WWE career

Keith Lee rose to fame in WWE during the second half of 2019. He quickly connected to the WWE Universe and found himself in the NXT championship picture. Keith Lee later became the NXT North American Championship, and is now ready to defend his title against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a triple threat on NXT next week.

Your decision to go out and participate in the #SpeakingOut moment will surely give courage and support to all those who have been victims in the wrestling industry. Keith Lee wanted others who have had similar experiences to know that they are not alone.

