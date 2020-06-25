Keith Lee defeats Johnny Gargano and Finn Bálor to retain the NXT North American title.

Keith Lee retained the North American title of WWE NXT after defeating Johnny Gargano and Finn Bálor in a triple threat combat. This victory for Keith Lee leads him to face Adam Cole within two weeks in a Winner Takes All putting at stake both the North American championship NXT like the one who owns Adam Cole, the championship of NXT.

How was the match in WWE NXT?

We continue with WWE NXT live.

The combat begins Keith Lee dominating against Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano giving them two clotheslines. From one moment to the next, Finn attacks Lee with a sleeperhold and then tries the same Gargano maneuver. Neither of them succeeds, and Finn decides to try again. Keith defends himself by taking Bálor against the corner and Gargano attacks with various right hands to Lee. Finn performs the same action and leads the champion to a series of right hands. However, this is not effective for Keith, he charges both Finn and Gargano and applies a double suplex. The action goes out of the ring, Finn applies Keith Lee a Sling Blade and Gargano launches himself from the edge of the ring with a Cannon Ball. The fighters return to the ring and we see Gargano apply a Tornado DDT to Keith Lee, he leaves the ring and Gargano tips him a suicide dive. Johnny tries to repeat the action against Finn, but he catches him and then Lee arrives with an avalanche. From one moment to the next, Finn places Lee and Gargano against the corner, applies a double dropkick to both of them and knocks them down. Finn tries a Coup De Grace but fails. Lee regains control, charges Gargano, applies a Big Catastrophe to him, Lee covers Gargano, the account is canceled by Finn with a Coup De Grace, Lee repeats the action with Finn again and wins.

RESULT: Keith Lee successfully retains the NXT North American Championship against Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano.

What a BATTLE between @RealKeithLee, @JohnnyGargano & @FinnBalor! This is your #WWENXT MAIN EVENT! pic.twitter.com/f95Dpq7ufa – WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2020

After the fight, it appears Adam Cole to face the North American champion.

