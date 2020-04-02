Keith Lee retains the North American championship on NXT. The champion defeated Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in Triple Threat.

Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest for the NXT North American Championship

The main event of the night arrives. The title contest for the North American NXT Championship. The combat begins with the three fighters exchanging strikes with each other.

We return from the commercials and see Dijakovic and Priest in the ring, where the latter applies a flat liner to Dijakovic. Priest searches for the count of three but is interfered with by Keith Lee. Lee and Priest were exchanging blows on the third rope and suddenly Dijakovic appears creating a Doom Tower that ends with a flying kick from Priest.

Double chokeslam for Keith Lee. The challengers are once again alone in the strings. We come back from the commercials and see Damian Priest chokeslam Dominik Dijakovic. Incredible sequence where Keith Lee hits Damian Priest 5 times in a row, 4 of them against Dijakovic’s back.

Now it is the champion who dominates the contest, but Damian stops him with a hurricarrana from the third rope. The three fighters are at the top of the ring. Keith Lee and Damian Priest fall and Dijakovic corkscrew moonsault against the first.

Dijakovic wanted to finish off Priest with Feast Your Eyes but he had a club in his hands that blocked the blow. Keith Lee then throws Priest out of the ring and applies the Big Bang Catastrophy to Dijakovic to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Winner: Keith Lee, retaining the NXT North American Championship

So far this evening’s episode of NXT comes, a pleasure to have accompanied you on today’s evening. See you soon for another live NXT coverage!

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.