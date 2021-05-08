Keishla Rodríguez’s mother reveals to Despierta América that her daughter’s greatest wish was to have a baby



Keila Ortiz Rivera and José Rodríguez, parents of Keishla Rodríguez.

Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz’s mother, allegedly murdered by boxer Félix Verdejo in Puerto Rico, revealed in an interview with Despierta América that the his daughter’s greatest wish was to have a baby.

However, Verdejo, main federal defendant in the case for the murder of the young woman, he would have been in charge of breaking his illusion.

Verdejo, who was allegedly the baby’s father that Rodríguez Ortiz carried on her belly, kidnapped the young woman, hit her in the face, sedated her by injecting a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, and threw her over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge to shoot her as she plunged into the water. The bullets did not reach the body of Keishla who was still alive. According to the autopsy on the corpse, the young woman died of asphyxia by immersion.

Keishla was 27 years old and one month pregnant.

Keishla’s biggest wish was to have a baby

“It is the worst nightmare that a mother can go through,” Keila Ortiz Rivera described about the struggle she faces after the murder of her daughter on April 29.

“She wanted a baby, that was her greatest desire… to have a baby, to be a mother. Feel that love ”, assured the mother.

“God gave her what she wanted, a baby, to be a mom. We were all excited, ”the woman recalled.

Keishla told him to travel to Puerto Rico to celebrate “Mother’s Day.”

The Puerto Rican who officially resides in Orlando, Florida, also said that her daughter asked her to travel to the island for the upcoming Mothers weekend after having given her the news of the pregnancy.

“This weekend, when she told me about it during the week, she told me ‘Mommy come’, I was thinking this weekend to come celebrate with her. But it was not like that ”, indicated the interviewee.

Keishla’s mother sends a message to Verdejo’s

TO Verdejo’s mother, Madeline Sánchez Bonilla, who has not made public expressions so far despite the fact that a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has already formally filed the accusations against her son, Ortiz Rivera sent her the following message: “She has in her mind that her son is a murderer , because your son is a murderer. That his son killed my daughter and killed their grandson. Wherever he is standing, I’m going to point him out. “

Keishla’s mother also assured that, although her daughter tried several times to end the relationship with Verdejo, who lived with Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, mother of her two-year-old daughter, the fighter did not leave her alone.

“She told him many times, ‘look now, I’ll do mine, you do yours and that’s it.’ But, no, two or three days would go by and he would go a few miles to her house, “said the interviewee.

The Rodríguez Ortiz wake ends tonight at the Ehret funeral home in San Juan. Tomorrow, Keishla’s remains will be transferred to Los Angeles Memorial Park in Guaynabo at around 10 a.m.

Like Verdejo, his alleged crony Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, faces federal charges of “carjacking” and kidnapping that led to the murder of the young woman as well as an unborn baby.

The boxer, nicknamed “The Diamond”, also faces a charge for using and carrying a firearm during and in connection with a crime of violence.

Cádiz Martínez is the person identified as a “collaborating witness” in a complaint from federal authorities signed by the special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Lorenzo Vilanova Pérez.

The co-defendant would have conspired with Verdejo under a promise of financial retribution in exchange for his help to kill Keishla, according to the indictment presented by the grand jury on Thursday.

