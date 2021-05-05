Keishla Rodríguez had a tattoo in honor of Félix Verdejo on her back; boxer faces charges for killing her and throwing her off the bridge in Puerto Rico

Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz, the young woman pregnant with Felix Verdejo on Puerto Rico who would have been killed by the boxer himself, had a diamond tattoo on the upper part of his back as apparent proof of his love for the fighter.

In the sports world, Verdejo, 27, was known as “El Diamante” for his sporting potential.

Bereliz, Rodríguez’s own sister, who was allegedly killed by Verdejo and thrown over a bridge in the island’s metropolitan area, shared a photo of her in which the design of a diamond is clearly visible.

In the image that Bereliz shared in one of his stories on Instagram, Keishla is seen sitting on her back and her hair on the side revealing the diamond.

A message accompanying the photo reads: “She could never see that the diamond was her.”

The same tattoo would have been the key for the family to identify Keishla’s lifeless body at the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF), which was found floating in the San José lagoon on Saturday after being reported missing on Thursday, the same day they killed her.

Keishla’s sister posted this today on her IG. The 💎 tattoo on Keishla’s back is Verdejo’s logo. This is how her family was able to identify her. This is just too much 😞😭

Translation: she could never see that the diamond was her pic.twitter.com/NuC4h10RNb – Raging Babe (@RagingBabe) May 2, 2021

Verdejo, who allegedly had an extramarital relationship with the victim for about 11 years, faces federal charges in Puerto Rico under kidnapping that led to a death, “carjacking” and death of an unborn baby. The first two crimes attributed to Verdejo are eligible for a death penalty sentence. If not sentenced to capital punishment, the Puerto Rican faces life in prison. Under the jurisdiction of Puerto Rico, the boxer would face murder charges. However, the charges have not been filed.

The criminal complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) signed by special agent Lorenzo Vilanova Pérez maintains that Verdejo committed the acts with a buddy who now collaborates with the authorities.

According to the account of this “witness”, Verdejo hit the victim in the face and injected him with a syringe full of substances bought at a drug store in the Llorens Torres residential area. Later, Verdejo and this person tied Keishla’s hands and feet with a cable and tied a block to his body. Later, Verdejo threw the victim over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge while shooting him.

Authorities are not ruling out further arrests as the investigation of the case progresses.

Wake starting tomorrow in San Juan

Keishla’s wake will be this Thursday and Friday at the Ehret funeral home in the capital and she will be buried in a Guaynabo cemetery on Saturday.

The preliminary hearing against Verdejo is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 11, at the Federal Court in San Juan.

Federal Judge Camille Vélez Rivé will direct the processes in which it will be decided if Verdejo is released on bail.

In the event that a grand jury files an indictment against the fighter before May 11, the preliminary hearing becomes academic. However, the formal reading of charges will be held, newspaper El Vocero reported.

