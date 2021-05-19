Keira Knightley enjoys a low-key outing with her family

Keira Knightley was spotted during a casual outing with her husband James Righton amid a request to change her last name.

Actress Keira Knightley went out for a walk in London with her husband, the Klaxons musician and vocalist, and their daughter Delilah.

The star was seen carrying a scooter and her little girl’s helmet while her face was makeup free, her hair was down and she wore glasses.

Fully prepared for the weather, she wore $ 150 Dr. Martens shoes and a $ 630 Barbour by Alexa Chung jacket.

It was recently learned that Keira submitted a request to change her last name; Although he had had this intention long ago when he was processing his passport, he did not complete the process.

The actress revealed that when she became aware that she would have to see her new surname written, she thought twice and preferred to wait to be 100% sure.

To make matters worse, Keira has left some professional projects behind in order to spend more time with her family. Being able to be at home with her little ones Edie and Delilah is decisive for her.