Keira Knightley affirms that all the women she knows have suffered some type of harassment – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

British actress Keira Knightley gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar in which she referred to sexual harassment, among other issues, and assured that “literally” she does not know any woman who has not suffered it.

When the 36-year-old interpreter was asked if she had been the victim of such a situation, she replied: “Yes! I mean, it has happened to everyone ”. “Literally, I don’t know anyone who has not been [acosada] in some way, whether someone has shown her genitals without asking or groped her, or some guy has told her that he will cut her throat, or that he will hit her in the face, whatever, it has happened to all of them ”, continuous.

In addition, Knightley addressed the feeling of insecurity when being outside his home and what he does to protect himself. Then, she remembered that when all the women began to detail the precautions they take to try to feel safe, she thought: “I do each one of them and I don’t even think about it.” It’s damn depressing, he mused.

Years ago, in 2018, the actress had already revealed that four times she was the victim of “minor” attacks during the nights when she expressed her support for the MeToo movement, against the sexual violence suffered by women.