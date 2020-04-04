LONDON (AP) – Lawyer and legislator Keir Starmer was elected Saturday as the new leader of the Labor Party, Britain’s main opposition formation, by a wide margin after a race marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The special conference to announce the winner was scrapped when nationwide quarantine was decreed, and the news was released in a statement that included a prerecorded message.

Starmer, 57, comes from the party’s center-left wing and his choice marks a change from the socialist profile set by his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

Starmer acknowledged that he becomes the leader of the opposition “at a time like no other in our lives” and promised to “engage constructively” with the conservative government to combat the pandemic.

According to the party, Starmer won in the first round of the vote after receiving 56.2% of all votes cast, well ahead of rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy. Angela Rayner was elected deputy leader in a vote among the half million affiliates in the formation.