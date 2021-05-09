Keila Ortiz Rivera will spend the saddest Mother’s Day of her life after the funeral of her daughter Keishla Rodríguez in Puerto Rico

Days before Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz was murdered in Puerto Rico, allegedly by the boxer Félix Verdejo and a buddy, the young woman had already announced to her mother Keila Ortiz Rivera that she was pregnant with the boxer.

With a wide smile, Keishla showed him the home test on a video camera that came back positive.

Such was the illusion of the 27-year-old girl that she told her mother to take advantage of the Mother’s Day weekend, this May 9, to travel to Puerto Rico, since Ortiz Rivera officially resides in Orlando, Florida.

“When Keishla told me she was pregnant This week, she told me, ‘Mommy, come on!’ this weekend, and I said, ‘I’m going to do everything I can to go and let’s celebrate,’ for her baby. That is not done! That was an abuse! ”Ortiz Rivera said through tears in an interview with the Puerto Rican program Lo Sé Todo.

The day Keishla was killed the young woman had been cited by Verdejo to an area not far from the Villa Esperanza residential area, in San Juan, where his apartment is located. He was supposed to show Verdejo, with whom he had an unofficial relationship, the positive blood test confirming the pregnancy and they would discuss the matter.

According to the victim’s mother, she had neither insisted nor demanded that the fighter recognize the baby she was carrying.

“She said to him, ‘You don’t have to take care of the baby,’ ‘You don’t have to,’ ‘You don’t have to admit it.’ ‘I’m going to take charge, you don’t have to do anything,’ ”Keishla would have told Verdejo according to Ortiz Rivera’s story.

But everything indicates that Keishla’s words were not enough or had any value for Verdejo, who today is locked up in the Federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo under charges of “carjacking” and kidnapping that led to the murder of the young woman as well as the unborn baby.

Luis Antonio “Tony” Cádiz Martínez, Verdejo’s alleged crony, now a cooperating witness for federal authorities, faces the same charges.

Against the boxer, who was nicknamed “The Diamond”, there is also another charge for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, since the defendant would have shot Keishla twice after being thrown by the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, after drugging her and punching her in the face.

Despite the dark legal scenario that awaits Verdejo and the co-defendant in the case, nothing seems to compare with Keishla’s family grief that this Saturday he buried her among white doves and balloons that read “girl” or “boy” in reference to the interrupted pregnancy of the young woman.

When the coffin with the girl’s body was deposited on the ground, Ortiz Rivera’s insistent screams of pain were heard, asking that they not lower it any more.

The first Mothers Day without Keishla

That was the moment that was missing to internalize the explicitness of the loss and the goodbye. Sadly, it won’t be the last.

This Sunday, Keishla’s mother will have to deal with the reality of spending that special day without one of her daughters despite the fact that the plans were to celebrate the date twice because she would be a grandmother again.

Hope for a Puerto Rico free of violence

However, Keishla’s farewell doesn’t just leave her empty. In the midst of the grief, networks of solidarity and recognition have been woven between different sectors of the Puerto Rican people who advocate that Keishla’s murder be the last.

All human beings who, in the midst of their absence and, at times, frightened by the memory of the torture to which Keishla was subjected, take courage to demand an end to violence, particularly against women.

Ortiz Rivera is not the only one who will most likely cry instead of laugh this Sunday when he remembers his dead daughter.

Other mothers in Puerto Rico will also mourn their daughters killed by femicides

Although the case of Keishla has generated more debate in networks and in the press due to Verdejo’s sporting profile, which in the boxing world they called “El Diamante”, and because of the tortuous details of the crime, there are several Puerto Rican families who ask justice for their deaths in cases of femicides. So far this year, at least 18 murders of women at the hands of their partners or ex-partners have been reported.

For example, Olga Esther Costas Rodríguez, mother of Andrea Ruiz Costas, whose body was found partially calcined in Cayey While they were looking for Keishla, she will spend her first mother’s day without her daughter.

The murder of Andrea Ruiz Costas at the hands of her ex-partner also shakes Puerto Rico

The murder of Andrea at the hands of her ex-partner has raised questions about how incidents of domestic violence are processed under Law 54 on the island, since the judge who heard the complaint did not grant her the protection order that Andrea was requesting and did not order. the arrest of the suspect despite the victim detailing the pattern of harassment to which he was being subjected by the man, identified as Miguel Ocasio Santiago.

A month after unsuccessfully requesting legal aid, the Caguas resident was assassinated.

“We wonder why they didn’t protect her when she asked for it? Why did they turn their backs on him? How many more women will have to go through this with dire results? In other words, the State had the opportunity to protect her while she was alive. He shouted for it, following due process, but judges Avilés and Alvarado Rodríguez ignored his request for help, ”argued Andrea’s family in a press release quoted by Noticel.

“We therefore request that the Judiciary demonstrate transparency and assume its commitment to the family and to the country. As Andrea said, ‘may it serve as a lesson’. May his death not be in vain and act promptly and forcefully to do justice to Andrea, to protect all women from this rampant violence and to render accounts to the country ”, they added.

This week, Andrea’s mother formally requested through an affidavit the disclosure of the recordings in which her daughter asked the Court for help. The woman decided to request the material after the Supreme Court, the island’s highest forum of Justice, decided on Thursday to keep these files private so that other women would not feel intimidated if they had to go to the authorities for cases such as the aforementioned.

With the support of the press organization, Overseas Press Club, coming soon the appeal for reconsideration will be filed before the Supreme Court which will include the affidavit of Costas Rodríguez.

“My daughter went to the Caguas Court of First Instance on three occasions to request help for the pattern of harassment and mistreatment to which she was being subjected by her ex-partner. The efforts made by my daughter before the Court were unsuccessful, the requested protection order was never issued; and at the hearing the judge found no cause for arrest ”, the mother states in the legal document, an action that seeks to do justice to the young woman to whom the system, without a doubt, failed him …

