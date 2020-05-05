Former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori left a Peruvian prison on Monday and will face an investigation into money laundering and alleged receipt of money from Brazilian Odebrecht, under restricted freedom, after being jailed since late January.

Local television images showed the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, wearing a mask and gloves, raising his left hand in greeting as he left a Lima prison, before boarding a taxi for his home in the city.

At the entrance of the building in the Surco district where she lives, at least two people with sanitary suits and masks, like those who test for coronavirus, were waiting for her.

“The first thing I will do after leaving and arriving at my house is to have a molecular test, in order not to put my family at risk. We have decided that until we have the result of that test, I will not be able to meet with my daughters, “Fujimori, 44, had previously said on Twitter.

Fujimori, who twice ran for the country’s presidency, in 2011 and 2016, has two daughters and is married to US citizen Mark Vito Villanella.

Prosecutors investigating Fujimori are seeking to prove whether he irregularly received $ 1.2 million from construction company Odebrecht for his 2011 presidential campaign.

The daughter of ex-president Fujimori had returned to prison at the end of January after spending almost 13 months in jail, from October 2018 to November 2019, at the request of a prosecutor who accused her of obstructing investigations.

The Odebrecht case has involved the last four former presidents in Peru. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski had to resign and ex-president Alan García committed suicide to avoid his capture.

Likewise, Ollanta Humala is awaiting a trial with restricted freedom accused of receiving electoral financing from Odebrecht and Alejandro Toledo is under house arrest in the United States awaiting extradition.

