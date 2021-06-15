Keiko Fujimori demands an audit

LIME.

Peru began another week without knowing the winner of the presidential election, amid the review of votes while the socialist Pedro Castillo maintains a narrow advantage over his rival Keiko Fujimori, who demanded a “computer audit” of the process.

With 99.951% of the minutes counted and the rest under review, Castillo has 50.14% of the votes, beating the daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori by 48,220 votes.

The count of the election held on June 6 has been stalled by challenges and requests for nullity of votes, the majority by Fujimori, in a situation that supporters of Castillo fear could take several more days.

Castillo’s party, Peru Libre, rejected the allegations of alleged fraud, and international observers of the process in Lima said the elections were transparent.

From Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori’s party, they considered “absurd” that the National Elections Jury (JNE) does not admit for processing the allegations after the deadline presented against some of the voting records, since they understand that the procedures “cannot be put fundamental rights before ”.

The spokesperson for the formation, Miguel Torres, pointed out that the guidelines set forth by the JNE for not processing some of the challenges presented “are contrary to logic, nature and the law.”

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ