Keiko Fujimori accesses the second round of the presidential elections in Peru and will face the leftist Pedro Castillo

Candidate Keiko Fujimori, from the Fuerza Popular party, has agreed to the second round of the presidential elections in Peru, having reached the 13.25% of the votes, according to the official count when 88.8% of the records have been processed.

The latest report from the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) indicates that Fujimori will face in the second round the extreme left candidate Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre party, which obtained 18.88% of the votes.

With this advance, Fujimori brings out more than one point ahead of the third in competition in the first round of the elections, held on Sunday. Hernando de Soto of the Avanza País party, which gathers 11.90% of the votes.

De Soto asked to wait for the official total count to know who would be Castillo’s rival in the second presidential round that It will be played next June.

The former congresswoman also leaves the far-right out of the list Rafael López Aliaga, of Popular Renovation, which added 11.86% of the votes.

After the first group of candidates with the most votes, the center-left appears Yonhy Lescano, of Popular Action, with 9.11%; the leftist Verónika Mendoza, with 7.81%; businessman Cesar Acuna, with 5.99%; and the ex-military Daniel Urresti, with 5.64%, among others.

More than a year in prison

Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori, has thus achieved to refloat his political figure and his party, and overcome the more than one year of preventive detention that she spent in 2018 and 2020 while she was investigated for crimes of money laundering and criminal organization, among others.

The 45-year-old Fujimori has lived most of his life on the political scene. After assuming the position of first lady at the age of 19 in the government of her father (1990-2000), she led her Popular Force party in Congress and then ran twice for the presidency of Peru, being defeated in the second round by Ollanta Humala in 2011 and by Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in 2016.

Last March, the prosecutor José Domingo Pérez formally presented an accusation that targets a total of 40 implicated under the presumption that Fujimori and the leadership of his party received millionaire illegal contributions from companies in their electoral campaigns of 2011 and 2016, among which is the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, responsible for the Lava Jato bribery scandal in Latin America.

The prosecution has requested 30 years in prison for Fujimori, but the oral trial has not yet been dated From the beginning, taking into account that all the processes for the Lava Jato scandal have suffered delays due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Castillo, boosted by the rural vote

For his part, the winner of Sunday’s elections, the far-left candidate Pedro Castillo, it depicts the abyss that since colonial times has divided the capital, Lima, from the rural population of the Andes, traditionally marginalized and discriminated against.

Castillo, a school teacher and trade unionist, has been promoted to the second round of the presidential elections by a Andean population tired of elites that, with rare exceptions, they have been excluded from the capital.

The candidate for the presidency of Peru Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre party, addresses his followers in Tacabamba, in the department of Cajamarca, this Monday.FRANCISCO VIGO / EFE

The misnamed from Lima as “deep Peru” raised his voice in the form of a vote in favor of a candidate practically unknown by the capitals, who vaguely remember him for leading four years ago in the city a great teachers’ strike that paralyzed classes for three months.

While in Lima Castillo is not even among the four most voted candidates, the candidate of the socialist and Marxist Peru Libre party has been first in 16 of the 23 constituencies electoral votes of Peru, according to the quick count carried out by the Ipsos pollster, a support that was overwhelming in Andean regions where the majority of the population is rural and poor.

Pandemic elections

With a total of 21.5 million eligible voters for the general elections on Sunday, participation reached 72% in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, which is in a new peak of infections in the country.

Of the more than 15.6 million votes cast, there were 12% blank ballots and 5% null, while the total number of polling stations installed for voting was 76,805.

The new government will be inaugurated on July 28, the day of bicentennial of independence, for a period that will extend until 2026.