The Azure Striker Gunvolt series has earned a place in gamers’ taste, especially that of Mega Man fans. After 2 successful installments and a few spin-offs, the franchise is set to return.

Inti Creates and Keiji Inafune today announced Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, the next major installment in the series. The developer and creative revealed the first details of this project, which is on the way for now only to Nintendo Switch.

What we know about Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Inafune did not share a launch window for now, as it confirmed that Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 development started recently. The creative is excited to return to the saga after 4 years of the premiere of the last title.

The Mega Man designer recalled that from the beginning of the series he collaborated with Inti Creates as supervisor. The creative will occupy the same position for the development of Azure Striker Gunvolt 3.

Inti Creates assured that it is an authentic sequel to Azure Striker Gunvolt (2014, 3DS) and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (2016, 3DS). Inafune will work with director Yoshihisa Tsuda to offer fans what they have long awaited.

“We have just started development of the game, but we will update fans with new information about the game as soon as possible. Please wait for future announcements, « said the company. Below is the first trailer for the title:

Inafune took the opportunity to introduce Kirin, one of the new characters that will be in Azure Striker Gunvolt 3. She has Septimal powers that will allow her to seal the abilities of other characters. To fight, Kirin will use special talismans and a sword. Of course, Gunvolt will be back as the main character and his signature fighting style.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is already in development for the Nintendo Switch. Here you will find all the news related to the saga.

