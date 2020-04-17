The world of video games and entertainment is in mourning. Keiji Fujiwara, renowned Japanese voice actor, passed away today at age 55. The creative had a long and successful career spanning various video game and anime franchises.

Surely you know the excellent work of Fujiwara, who brought Axel and Lea to life in Kingdom Hearts. One of his most recent roles was Reno in Final Fantasy VII Remake, as he had previously played the character in Advent Children and Crisis Core.

In his 30-year career, Fujiwara brought important characters from various anime to life with his voice. He played Maes Hughes in Fullmetal Alchemist, Leorio in Hunter x Hunter (2011), as well as Initial D’s Shingo Shoji, just to name a few of his featured roles.

On the other hand, he also had an important role in the dubbing industry in Japan. Fujiwara played Robert Downey Jr. in his role as Tony Stark in various Marvel movies. Another of his most outstanding works was his role in Crayon Shin-chan.

Fujiwara was fondly remembered by many other voice actors in Japan and the world. Some development studies paid tribute to him. Arc System Works recalled his great participation in BlazBlue as Kagura Mutsuki.

He was also remembered by Riot Games Japan as he voiced for League of Legends Master Yi. Aquaplus thanked the actor for his work on the Utawarerumono franchise, where he played Haku.

Nihon Falcom highlighted the work of the creative, as he was part of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky. They all mourned the death of one of the most important voices in Japan.

マ ス タ ー · イ ー の 声優 を 務 め て 頂 い た 藤原 啓 治 さ ん が, 4 月 12 日 に 享年 55 歳 で 亡 く な ら れ た と 公式 サ イ ト で 発 表 さ れ ま し た. 藤原 さ ん に は コ ミ カ ル に, そ し て 格 好 良 く キ メ て 頂 き ま し た。

そ の 渋 い お 声 に は 海外 か ら も 反響 が 大 き か っ た で す 。https: //t.co/K9LXY7ChKj 心 よ り ご 冥 福 を お 祈 り い た し ま す。 – Riot Games Japan (@RiotGamesJapan) April 16, 2020

藤原 啓 治 様 の ご 逝去 を 悼 み 、 心 よ り お 悔 や み 申 し 上 げ ま す。

突然 の 訃 報 に た だ た だ 驚 い て お り ま す。

『う た わ れ る も の』 で は 藤原 様 な ら で は の キ ャ ラ ク タ ー と し て 主人公 生命 を 吹 き 込 ん で い た だ き ま し た。

藤原 様 に 感謝 を す る と と も に 謹 ん で ご 冥 福 を お 祈 り 申 し 上 げ ま す 。https: //t.co/SeWTx1IA21 – ア ク ア プ ラ ス (@AQUAPLUS_JP) April 16, 2020

4 月 12 日 に 声優 の 藤原 啓 治 さ ん が 他 界 さ れ た と の 知 ら せ を 受 け ま し た。 「空 の 軌跡」 シ リ ー ズ で は ド ラ マ CD を き っ か け に リ ベ ー ル 通信 記者 ナ イ ア ル · バ ー ン ズ を 演 じ, ド ロ シ ー と の コ ン ビ や 熱 い 記者 魂 な ど, 藤原 さ ん の 素 晴 ら し い 演技 で 命 を 吹 き 込 ん で い た だ き ま し た.

心 よ り お 悔 み を 申 し 上 げ ま す。 pic.twitter.com/9CUE6eVOCD – 日本 フ ァ ル コ ム (@nihonfalcom) April 16, 2020

At LEVEL UP we send our condolences to Keiji Fujiwara’s family and loved ones. Also, we wish you peace on your final rest.

