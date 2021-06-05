Kei Nishikori takes away the place of the round of 16 from tennis player Henri Laaksonen

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 07:15 CEST

Kei nishikori, Japanese, number 49 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning during the round of 32 at Roland-Garros when the score reflected a 7-5 and 0-0 because his opponent, Henri Laaksonen, Swiss tennis player, number 150 of the ATP, had to retire. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The Swiss managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, while Nishikori, for his part, did it twice. In addition, the Japanese player had a 65% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and got 65% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 58% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and won 53 % of service points.

The next match corresponds to the round of 16 of the tournament and the Japanese tennis player and the winner of the match between the German player will face each other. Alexander Zverev and the serbian Laslo djere.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a total of 238 tennis players participate, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.