Kei Nishikori qualifies for the Roland-Garros 30th finals

05/30/2021

On at 19:31 CEST

Kei nishikori, Japanese, number 49 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final in four hours and nine minutes by 6-4, 6 (4) -7 (7), 6-3, 4-6 and 6-4 to Alessandro Giannessi, Italian tennis player, number 159 of the ATP. With this result, Nishikori manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Italian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, while the Japanese managed it 10 times. In addition, the Japanese tennis player had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and got 66% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 59% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and managed to win the 56% of service points.

In the 30th final Nishikori will face the Russian tennis player Karen khachanov, number 25 and seeded number 23.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is carried out on exterior clay and during the course of it, a total of 239 tennis players participate. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. Likewise, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.