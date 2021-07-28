Kei Nishikori and the difficulty of facing Djokovic

While he seems to have been on the circuit for a long time and is supposed to be one of the veterans, Kei nishikori He is just 31 years old (he will be 32 in December) and he still has a lot of rope to give. In fact, some severe injuries (wrist, mainly) kept him away from the main flashes of the tennis elite. However, little by little it recovered its regularity, it once again prevailed against rivals -a priori- lesser and it is trying to reestablish itself again among the best (it is currently ranked 69th in the international ranking). Beyond that, he found in the Tokyo Olympics the necessary and ideal event to bring to light all that was stored.

So much so that he reached the quarterfinals after beating Ilya Ivashka by 7-6 (7) and 6-0 and, in effect, it will be measured against Novak Djokovic in a key game in the fight for medals. The one who wins will have two chances to hang one around his neck, while the loser will retire with a mutter of anger. “I know it will be difficult, but I really want to play tomorrow. He is No. 1, the toughest player in the box and that is why I will have to play my best if I want to have chances,” he said in the mixed zone in dialogue with local journalists, according to words collected by TennisHead.

Logically, Nishikori will try to win a medal for the second consecutive tournament. In fact, he took the bronze at Rio 2016 by beating Rafael Nadal in the match for third place. And what better than to be able to achieve it at home. “It’s very inspiring,” he commented on representing his country. In addition, he added: “I have been able to look at other disciplines such as softball, table tennis, swimming and they are all doing very well (for their compatriots). Without a doubt, that inspires me to continue and allows me to get different emotions.

LESS POSTER, BUT MORE FOCUSED

For many years, Nishikori was the great Japanese hope of the circuit. Accustomed to contesting the final stages of the main competitions (he was a finalist in the US Open 2014, for example), the local press rushed towards him to not lose any record of his steps. However, the appearance of Naomi Osaka (Grand Slams champion and former No. 1) overshadowed everything. He even ranked last in the Olympic torch relay. Despite this, his problems related to depression, mental stress and others affected his performance on the court and he was dismissed early from the tournament. Consequently, Kei became the last card alive to bring joy to the land of the rising sun in tennis.